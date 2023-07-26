Polk County approves new trash hauler to prevent missed collection

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County is getting rid of a trash hauler with timely residential trash pick-up issues.

Residential trash collection delays have been a persistent problem in Polk County for more than a year.

“It’s not sanitary and it makes the neighborhood smell,” said resident Epi Ortiz.

County Commissioners have received complaints from thousands of residents about their trash not being picked up on time and Ortiz is one of them.

“A couple of weeks ago, they just missed a whole Monday, and they didn’t show up until the following week, so we had to double up. I even had to borrow my neighbor's garbage can to put garbage in,” Ortiz said.

Waste Management handles trash and recycling collection on the east side of Polk County, while FCC Environmental Services Florida handles the west portion.

Tuesday, commissioners voted to get rid of WM and approve a contract with GFL Solid Waste Southeast. The current waste collection contracts end on Sept. 30, 2024.

“What was happening that was so bad in the last couple of years was they were missed and weren’t picked up for a week or two weeks or three weeks. That’s just totally unacceptable,” said Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell.

Starting Oct. 1, 2024, GFL Solid Waste Southeast will provide curbside residential solid waste collection services to the northeast part of the county. The first year of the contract is valued at $22 million.

“The focus going forward is how they recover and how well they recover and certainly how quickly they recover. I hope this is behind us, but we’ll see,” Braswell said.

FCC Environmental Services will continue service on the west portion of the county, with the first year of the contract being valued at $16.9 million.

The two contracts differ in value because of the size difference between the two areas.

Polk County Waste & Recycling will service the southern part of the county.

Commissioners said residents can expect to see their garbage bill increase next year.