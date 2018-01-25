Polk Co. 16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to high school

A 16-year-old student in Polk County was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Tenoroc High School.

According to the affidavit, the student was seen with a gun tucked into her waistband.

Some students reported it to the school administration who reported it to the School Resource Deputy. The deputy responded to the student's class to search her.

When asked, the student said she did not have a backpack, but the teacher then pointed out which backpack was hers.

A 9 mm handgun was found inside with one round in the magazine and one round in the chamber. The serial number was scratched off the gun.

The girl reportedly became aggressive, cursing and yelling at everyone before being taken into custody and transported.

The Polk Co. Sheriff's Office says she is currently on probation for battery on a LEO and assault.

The student was arrested for:

• possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent (F-2)

• possession of a weapon on school grounds (F-2)

• possession of a concealed firearm (F-3)

• possession of a firearm with an altered/removed serial number (M-1)

• disruption of a school function (M-2)

• resisting arrest (M-1)

• VOP (M-2)

She has prior arrests for battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and battery on an education employee, among other charges.

"The school staff and our school resource deputy did an outstanding job quickly locating and confiscating the weapon," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Given the seriousness of this student's criminal history and current charges, we are going to do everything we can to make sure the criminal justice system holds her accountable."

The school district superintendent released the following statement: