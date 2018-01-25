Polk Co. 16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to high school

The girl reportedly became aggressive, cursing and yelling at everyone before being taken into custody and transported.
The Polk Co. Sheriff's Office says she is currently on probation for battery on a LEO and assault.
The student was arrested for:
• possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent (F-2)
• possession of a weapon on school grounds (F-2)
• possession of a concealed firearm (F-3)
• possession of a firearm with an altered/removed serial number (M-1)
• disruption of a school function (M-2)
• resisting arrest (M-1)
• VOP (M-2)
She has prior arrests for battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and battery on an education employee, among other charges.
"The school staff and our school resource deputy did an outstanding job quickly locating and confiscating the weapon," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Given the seriousness of this student's criminal history and current charges, we are going to do everything we can to make sure the criminal justice system holds her accountable."
The school district superintendent released the following statement:
"We thank Tenoroc High's students, staff and school resource deputy for acting quickly when reports surfaced of a weapon on campus. Through their efforts, the firearm was recovered before anyone could be threatened or injured. We will continue to cooperate with our partners in law enforcement to ensure our schools are safe places for learning."