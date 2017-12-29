Polk City ranch taking care of 'Bo Dukes' the horse involved in DUI

ABC Action News discovered the one thing she must accomplish before winning back custody of her horse, Bo Dukes.
“We know that Donna has done the same things before, you know she fell off the horse even once on the trail down there even maybe leaving here,” Paul Fussell says he was not surprised when he hear of Donna Byrne’s arrest for DUI.
However, a DUI on a horse, Fussell has never heard of.
“Not on a horse, but maybe on a lawn mower,” he added.
Fussell said he’s familiar with Byrnes, she had been around to ride her horse before.
Bo Dukes, her one and only horse is now staying with Paul Fussell on his ranch filled with other animals like horses, cows, dogs and more.
When ABC Action News stopped by to talk with Fussell, he was sitting in his barn, among 25 other award-winning horses, Bo Dukes now living along side them.