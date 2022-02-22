Police search for missing students last seen leaving Lakeland Academy Prep Tuesday afternoon

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police have asked for the public's help finding two students from Lakeland Academy Prep.

According to Lakeland Police, Khloe Walrath-Syhaphome, 12, and Gia Slaton, 11, left the school ground around 1 p.m. Tuesday without the knowledge of school faculty. The girls were last seen wearing their school polo shirts and navy shorts/shirts, police said.

According to Lakeland Police, Khloe is 5'3" and weighs around 160 pounds and wears glasses. Gia is 4'11" and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Police ask if you have seen the girls to call 911 or 863-834-6966.

Map of Lakeland Academy

