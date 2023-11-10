Watch Now
Police search for armed robbery suspects in Haines City

Posted at 10:13 PM, Nov 09, 2023
HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police is searching for two suspects connected to an armed robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to Las Tres Banderas in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, they were informed one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

According to police, on male suspect held a victim at gunpoint while the other demanded money. After receiving money, officials said both suspects fled the store eastbound to the area of 18th Street South and Melbourne Avenue.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

