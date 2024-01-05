Police arrest 19-year-old in deadly Publix stabbing in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said a suspect was arrested for manslaughter after his claims about a November stabbing weren't true.

Police arrested Teville Xavier Burgess, 19, on Thursday afternoon following an investigation into the incident at a Publix at Northgate Plaza.

Burgess allegedly told police he was "jumped by strangers," which led to the stabbing. But officials said evidence from the scene told a different story.

According to police, Burgess was near the customer service desk when a group of five people entered behind him, and a fight broke out. An affidavit stated that before the fight, Burgess purchased a knife and a can of soup, placing the knife inside his front right pants pocket.

Police said Burgess started the fight by picking up the soup can and swinging in the face of one of the group members.

When a physical altercation ensued, Burgess allegedly told police that he heard someone say: "he's got a knife." Everyone then began to disperse, and Burgess ran down the aisle before he turned around and stabbed the victim in the chest, according to police.

The group ran out of the store and left the scene.

The victim was later dropped off at the Winter Haven Emergency Department, but the driver did not stay. He was later pronounced dead.

Burgess was charged with one count of manslaughter (other than motor vehicle) with weapon.