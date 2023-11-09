1 dead after stabbing at Publix in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said one person is dead after a stabbing at a Publix Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man was inside the Publix at Northgate Plaza near the customer service desk when a group of men entered behind him, and a fight broke out. The group ran out of the store and left the scene.

Police said it appeared that the man at the customer service counter cut one of the men in the group during the fight. A man with stab wounds was later dropped off at the Winter Haven Emergency Department, but the driver did not stay. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The Publix at 1395 Sixth Street NW remains closed as investigators work the scene.

