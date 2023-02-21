Poinciana teacher's assistant admitted kissing, touching student against their will: Sheriff

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a teacher's assistant after the man admitted he kissed and touched the breast of an 18-year-old student against her will, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office said Roberto Diaz, 53, was arrested early Tuesday morning. Diaz is the assistant for a ninth-grade teacher at Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South. He also taught bible studies class at the school, PCSO said.

The investigation into Diaz started Monday after the victim reported Diaz to school staff.

The victim said Diaz sent her six messages on WhatsApp between February 6-14 where he asked for pictures of her, which included a request for a nude picture, authorities said.

The victim said she refused and told Diaz to stop messaging her. On February 15, the victim said Diaz tried to kiss her and touch her breast.

The school contacted the sheriff's office, and detectives interviewed Diaz. During the interview, Diaz admitted to the accusations made by the victim, the sheriff's office said.

"It infuriates me that someone in this kind of a position, as an educator, role model, a religious instructor, and a person of influence, would attempt to take advantage of a student for his own sexual satisfaction. He should be locked up in prison and never have access to schools or children again," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Diaz is charged with sex offense on a student by authority figure, which is a felony.

School officials said Diaz was immediately suspended when the student reported him.

The sheriff's office said at this time, there's no indication there are other victims. PSCO said if there are any other victims, call 863-298-6200.