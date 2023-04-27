Plastic pipe manufacturer answers questions about plans for Lake Wales site

LAKE WALES, Fla. — On the outskirts of Lake Wales, an old citrus grove could soon be recycled into a plant that’s all about recycling.

Ohio-based Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) converts plastic waste, like milk jugs and toothpaste containers, into plastic pipes that are used to transport stormwater. Its newest facility could be built along Hunt Brothers Road in Lake Wales.

“So we use plastic pellets and so plastic pellets will be brought into a plant or a manufacturing location, we put them through an extrusion process, and we make pipe from that,” explained Brian King, the Executive Vice President of Product Management and Sustainability for ADS. “So, essentially, the pellets come in, we heat them up, and then the pipe comes out the other end of the machine.”

If built, the plant would employ 200 people and represent a $250 million investment by ADS.

However, the proposal has drawn concern from some of its neighbors, some of whom have started a petition against the project.

Tuesday night, neighbors like Lorenzo Parker got a chance to ask questions directly to ADS, and reps for ADS got a chance to answer them.

“Why does that plant have to be built in that particular area?” Parker asked.

The company answered that the Lake Wales site is ideal given the area's capable workforce, the site’s access to a rail spur, and the city’s central location.

ADS said the process of melting recycled plastic and shaping it into tubes won’t emit air or water pollution. It said it has an array of measures to keep the plastic pellets used to make the pipes on-site and out of local lakes and streams.

It said about 150 trucks would access the site each work day but would be slated to leave the site between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and return before the evening rush hour.

The company said it will use the most advanced technology and a buffer of trees to “exceed all expectations” when it comes to mitigating light and noise pollution.

ADS also said it has various measures to prevent fires, which is one of Parker’s concerns.

“They said a lot of nice things inside, but what they still didn’t touch on is – if it catches fire, what happens?” Parker told ABC Action News after the meeting.

Ultimately, ADS said it wants to be a good neighbor and it behooves them financially to be one.

“We operate facilities – 70 facilities across the U.S. – 17 of those are located within half a mile of residential communities,” King said. “We’re a good neighbor. We’re a good facility.”

ADS has existing facilities in Sebring and Winter Garden.

Next Tuesday, Lake Wales city commissioners will consider fixing a zoning mistake. Only then can ADS be considered for the site.