Pinellas County elementary teacher arrested in Polk Co.; accused of driving over twice the legal limit

An elementary school teacher from Pinellas County was arrested for a DUI over the weekend in Polk County. She's accused of driving over twice the legal limit.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Leslie Spence, 52, was arrested on Friday night in Lake Wales. Deputies responded to SR 60, just west of US 27, after someone called and reported a slow-moving SUV swerving across lanes.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office said deputies noticed Spence had slurred speech, smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.

The sheriff's office said at one point, Spence told the deputy, “My father is a lawyer, and he will sue every single one of you.” PCSO didn't release any additional information on her behavior during the incident.

Authorities said Spence provided two breath samples; one measured 0.213 G/210L and the other 0.214 G/210L. The legal limit is 0.08 G/210L.

In addition to the DUI, she was cited for failing to maintain a single lane.

“Children learn from adults and educators, so if you fall under both of those categories, it is imperative that you’re setting a good example. Since Ms. Spence failed to do that, we’re going to use this as a teaching moment—don’t drive drunk. It’s dangerous, and you’ll end up in detention at the Polk County Jail," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release.

Spence teaches third grade at Sky View Elementary in Pinellas Park. ABC Action News has reached out to the school district for more information.