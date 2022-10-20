Watch Now
PHOTOS: Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park grand opening this weekend

The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland with a huge event.

The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland.

Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.

