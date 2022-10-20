PHOTOS: Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park grand opening this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland with a huge event.
Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.
