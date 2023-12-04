Petition pushes for holiday tree in downtown Lakeland’s Munn Park

LAKELAND, Fla. — It’s beginning to look and sound like Christmas in Lakeland’s Munn Park. The park is the heart of downtown. Its holiday display brings it to life every winter, but Bernie Brandt noticed something was missing in the center of it.

"There is so much opportunity to have stuff in that space that's not being used," Brandt said.

The removal of a Confederate soldier monument in 2019 has left a vacant area in the middle of the park. Brandt believes a Christmas tree would be the perfect addition this time of year.

"They’re trying to increase traffic to that area, draw crowds, draw families, draw people on date night, things like that. If you have a tree there, it's an opportunity to have photos with Santa at the tree or hot chocolate or popcorn or movie night on the lawn, right next to the tree," Brandt said.

More than 600 people have already signed his Change.org petition to have a holiday tree put up in the center of Munn Park.

"You need to have some type of structure that would hold the tree, so some type of base. You need some type of guidelines that would hold it, to keep it from toppling over. Don't know what the future holds, but right now there's no tree in the middle of the park," Kevin Cook, spokesperson for the City of Lakeland.

Cook said there are several trees throughout the city for residents to enjoy. He adds that the city sets aside $28,000 for Christmas decorations every year.

The executive director of Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, Julie Townsend, said decorating an existing magnolia tree would be a more feasible option.

“Though it’s not a Christmas tree, it’s very much shaped like a Christmas tree. It’s Florida, we can decorate it and put a star on top and it’s something that’s already in the ground,” Townsend said.

Townsend recognizes that Munn Park is in need of revitalization.

"The design of it needs a little updating. It needs to be something that folks want to enjoy and spend some time," Townsend said.