Petition asks Lakeland to move Christmas Parade due to concerns over swans

LAKELAND, Fla. — Peaceful and serene are the words commonly used to describe Lake Morton, the home to Lakeland’s beloved swan population.

“We had a lot of memories down here us as a child, and he would come to the pumpkin patch and come feed the swans,” said Sally Bendele.

Sally Bendele grew up near the lake and was shocked to learn that the City of Lakeland is changing the route of its annual Christmas Parade this year, looping it around Lake Morton.

“The swans deserve better, and they should feel peaceful in their home,” said Bendele.

Roadwork impacting Orange Street forced the City of Lakeland to detour the parade route only for this year. The parade usually circles around Lake Mirror after starting at the RP funding center.

More than 500 people have already signed a Change.org petition created by Bendele and her partner, urging the city to choose a different course.

“Mainly for all the trash that’s going to be left behind. I witnessed yesterday, when I was down here, a swan ate a piece of trash. I didn’t even pick it up quick enough. It just shows that if they see it, then they’re going to go for it,” Bendele said.

Although crews come out to Lake Morton to feed the swans four days a week, they do eat trash people leave behind.

“We have a great crew at every Christmas parade that comes in immediately after the parade. This year, we’re going to concentrate immediately as the parade goes by. We're going to hit that Lake Morton area first,” Kevin Cook, spokesperson for the City of Lakeland.

Parade-goers will also not be allowed to sit or stand on the lake side of Lake Morton Drive. Cook said the swans are also very alert.

“Swans typically, anytime there is anything that disrupts their behavior, they just go to the middle of the lake, and they gather in the middle of the lake,” he said.

More than 100 participants, including floats and marching bands, will be included in the parade. The Lakeland Christmas Parade draws a crowd of at least 40,000 spectators each year.

