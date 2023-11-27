Pest control worker arrested for exposing himself to female customers: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A local pest control worker was arrested over the weekend after police said he exposed himself to two female customers.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said two women reported that Massey Services employee Tyler Mountain, 27, exposed himself while conducting lawn and pest control services at their homes.

The first victim alleged that on July 24, Mountain exposed himself while claiming his zipper was broken. This incident was then reported to his employer.

On Oct. 26, the second victim, 76, said Mountain was providing an estimate at her Davenport home for pest control services. When he stepped out of her bathroom, he exposed himself to her and claimed again that his zipper was broken before he asked for help, which she refused.

When a PCSO detective contacted Massey Services, a regional manager told them that they had terminated Mountain's employment after the second complaint.

Mountain was arrested on Nov. 22 for the Oct. 26 incident, but PCSO learned of the first victim, who was not in the county at the time, shortly after.

When the detective met with the first victim, who relayed the events, Mountain was arrested again on Nov. 25. He was charged with lewd exhibition and lewd exhibition to an elderly person.

PCSO is searching for more possible victims. If you have any information, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.