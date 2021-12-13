Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Person, horse killed in Mulberry crash

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
generic-police-lights-crime-scene.png
Posted at 7:32 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 07:32:40-05

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Mulberry that involved a vehicle versus a horse.

One person in the vehicle was killed in the crash, as well as the horse, authorities said.

The crash happened early Monday morning on Anderson Road, according to the sheriff's office. All of Anderson between Nichols Road and CR 640 is currently shut down.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season