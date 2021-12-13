Person, horse killed in Mulberry crash

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Mulberry that involved a vehicle versus a horse.

One person in the vehicle was killed in the crash, as well as the horse, authorities said.

The crash happened early Monday morning on Anderson Road, according to the sheriff's office. All of Anderson between Nichols Road and CR 640 is currently shut down.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information at this time.

