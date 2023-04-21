Pedestrians in median face fines, jail time under new Polk County ordinance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County has more cars on its roadways than ever before.

"We're growing too fast, and we've got too much traffic, so we've got to take measures to try to improve safety where we can," said Neil Combee, Polk County Commissioner for District 5.

That's where a new pedestrian safety ordinance comes in. Pedestrians can no longer linger in medians or initiate contact with drivers. The law was unanimously passed by Polk County's Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

"It can lead to rear-end collisions, somebody going while the others stop. Distracted by somebody who's in the median," Combee said.

People caught in the median could be fined up to $500. A third offense could land you up to 60 days in jail.

There will be a 30-day grace period in which the Polk County Sheriff's Office will give warnings.

"The people that are out there are just trying to make ends meet," said Bridget Engleman, Executive Director of Homeless Coalition of Polk County.

Those who advocate for the homeless community fear panhandlers will be significantly impacted.

"What are we going to have in Polk County? A handful of homeless residents with a pile of unpaid civil fees?" Engleman asked.

County Commissioners said the ordinance is not about banning panhandling but aims to decrease the number of injuries and deaths on roadways. Polk County averages 83 pedestrian deaths and injuries each year.

"Lingering in a median at busy intersections has always been a bad idea, but we have not done anything or haven't been able to do anything with it because of a court ruling that felt like ordinances similar to this were targeting panhandling and we're not," Combee said.

The Polk County Transportation Planning Organization has joined the Florida Department of Transportation in adopting a Vision Zero Action Plan, working to ensure no more pedestrians die on the streets of Polk County.