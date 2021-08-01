Pedestrian killed in Lakeland crash, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Lakeland late Saturday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said around 11:30 p.m., deputies received a call in reference to a man who was hit by a vehicle on Mann Road.

Investigators said 60-year-old Gary Hedrick was walking and pushing his bike when he was hit by a vehicle. Deputies said it was dark outside when the crash happened and there is no street lighting in that area.

Hedrick was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.