Peace River Center 24/7 hotline is first line of defense for Polk residents in mental crisis

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A local agency is working to improve Polk County’s mental crisis.

When someone in crisis calls Peace River Center, crisis counselor Steve Eskenazi is a calm, reassuring voice on the other end of the phone.

“Sometimes it’s somebody having a panic attack and they’re just wanting to be talked through that, to get passed that. Then there are those that are dealing with suicidal thoughts,” said Steve Eskenazi, Crisis Response Team counselor.

Mental health is a priority need in Polk County but a big hurdle in getting help is having access to it.

Peace River Center provides a free, 24-hour crisis line for anyone experiencing emotional distress, mental health challenges, or urge to use substances. To reach more people in need of mental health services, the organization began a new text and chat crisis line.

“During the pandemic and as we’re coming out of that whole situation, what we’ve seen is an increase in anxiety and depressive symptoms. So, people are reaching out,” said Kirk Fasshauer, director of Crisis Response Services.

After speaking with a counselor by phone, text or online chat, a member of the Mobile Crisis Response Team is available to meet with you in person.

“When we go out on a mobile call, we go out and see somebody and talk with them. Deescalate the situation. We'll do some follow-ups with them until they actually get connected to a therapist,” said Fasshauer.

“We do an assessment, then we provide some crisis intervention,” said Fasshauer. “Some techniques that the person can help reduce their acute stress or maybe build on coping mechanisms that they have or teach them something new. So they don’t continue to stay in crisis. Then we talk about resources available for ongoing care.”

So far this year, Peace River Center has conducted nearly 2,100 mobile responses in Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties.

While leaders at Peace River Center said more people have become open to seeking therapy, data shows there is one mental health provider for every 960 people in Polk County, compared to 550 to one in the state.

“The crisis counselors are there to help deescalate any current situation and help you through that process and they can be the go-between until you can get into therapy,” Fasshauer said.

If you need help you can call Peace River Center’s 24-Hour Emotional Support and Crisis Line: 863-519-3744 or toll-free at 800-627-5906.

To text instead, send “TALK” to 863-204-3443.