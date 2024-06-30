PCSO: Mulberry man killed trying to cross S.R. 60

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Mulberry pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday after he tried to cross State Road 60, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at about 10 p.m.in the eastbound lanes of State Road 60 at Turner Road in unincorporated Mulberry.

Tressa Brantley, 59, of Winter Haven, was driving a gold Ford Taurus eastbound on S.R. 60, when the pedestrian, Maximino Amiltempa, 39, of Mulberry, entered the car’s path as he was attempting to cross the roadway, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Brantley was unable to avoid hitting Amiltempa, and he suffered significant injuries, officials added.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Brantley and her passenger were not injured.

Brantley showed no signs of impairment, and neither excessive speed nor distracted driving appeared to be factors, officials said.

It was dark at the time of the crash and there is no crosswalk in the area.

The eastbound lanes of S.R. 60 were closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.