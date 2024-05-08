PCSO: Davenport mother allegedly beat 4-year-old child multiple times, leading to his death

POLK COUNTY, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after allegedly beating her 4-year-old child so severely that internal injuries led to his death.

According to PCSO, Patricia Saintizaire, 36, of Davenport, brought the child to the Heart Hospital of Davenport on May 1 for being lethargic and shaking. The doctors at the Heart Hospital transferred the child to Orlando Health for care.

Saintizaire said in the arrest affidavit that he ate dinner and was violently shaking after eating, which prompted her to take him to the hospital. However, the child died while at the hospital.

Polk County Sheriff's Office Byran Boyer, 4, attended Loughman Oaks Elementary School in Davenport. He was the victim of a homicide in Polk County

Investigators said on May 2, an autopsy was performed, and it showed old scarring and new scarring from blunt force trauma injuries. The child also had a cut in his liver that would have caused his health to decline rapidly, the autopsy found.

Polk County Sheriff's Office began further investigating and obtained a search warrant for Sanitizaire's phone. Polk County investigators found a video from October 2023 showing Saintizaire hitting the victim multiple times. Investigators also found another video clip that shows her throwing the child into a pool with his arms tied behind his back.

Deputies gained access to Sanitizaire's phone text messages through a search warrant, and it allegedly showed the mother lying to teachers about the child's injuries.

"If you search for a positive, it is he is in the arms of God right now, and he is no longer being beaten," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County Schools said Boyer was a pre-K student at Loughman Oaks Elementary. The school district released a statement on his death:

"This is tragic news for Loughman Oaks Elementary, and our entire community. No child should lose their life this way. Our hearts go out to Bryan's friends, loved ones, and all who knew him. Counselors have been assisting Loughman Oaks families and staff, and will be available for ongoing support if needed."

Saintizaire is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, and one count of tampering witness-capital felony.