Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

PCSO conducts death investigation, says traffic crash in Lakeland may be related

Officials said the crash will impact school traffic
polk county sheriffs office-polk county-sheriff.jpg
John Pellizzari
polk county sheriffs office-polk county-sheriff.jpg
Posted at 5:25 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 05:25:36-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials are currently conducting a death investigation.

In addition to the investigation, The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are near the scene of a crash that appears to be related on US 92 near Wabash Avenue in Lakeland.

The crash occurred in the 2300 block of West Memorial around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

PCSO added that the roadway will be shut down in both directions on US 92 between Wabash Avenue and Chestnut Road for several hours, impacting school traffic near Kathleen High School. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and opt for alternate travel routes. If you are dropping off students at Kathleen High School, officials said to use Crutchfield Road on the north side of the school.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.