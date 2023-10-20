PCSO arrests 6 people for 38 car burglaries in 'Gangs & Guns' operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) arrested six people after an investigation involving 38 car burglaries.

According to PSCO, the six suspects had committed the car burglaries south of Lakeland to steal guns.

Authorities said the burglaries and thefts of seven guns occurred over three nights in four neighborhoods.



March 11, 2023, in Reflections West (13 car burglaries)

May 26, 2023, in Christina Oaks (11 car burglaries)

May 28, 2023, in Highlands Crossing and Mission Hills (14 burglaries)

PSCO said many vehicles that were broken into were locked, and the suspects forced entry using a window punch to smash car windows.

They believe the suspects were focused on stealing guns because many of the vehicles were ransacked without taking other valuables, police said.

Police added that seven guns have been recovered at this time.

Authorities said six of the suspects are documented gang members, and four have "gang enhancement penalties" on their charges.

At this time, police are not identifying the name of the gang.

The arrested suspects are:

