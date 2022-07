POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said two men in a canoe capsized on Wednesday afternoon leaving one man dead.

PCSO said the canoe capsized on a lake near Mulberry on Wednesday afternoon around 4:37 p.m. According to PCSO, two men were in the canoe and one man was able to swim to shore. Deputies said the other man was found dead around 8:50 p.m.

PCSO is investigating and plans to have more information Thursday morning.