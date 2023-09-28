Over 200 arrested during human trafficking investigation in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Over 20 human trafficking victims were identified after a multi-agency undercover operation that ended in 219 arrests.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said among the arrests, which were "suspects who solicited prostitutes and those who offered to commit prostitution and other suspects who profited from or aided and abetted prostitution," included a local school's athletic director and coach.

Officials were able to identify 21 human trafficking victims during the investigation, and so far, two suspects have been charged with human trafficking.

Sheriff Grady Judd said he will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday to discuss further details of the arrests.