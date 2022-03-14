Orlando man killed in Haines City crash

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old man from Orlando was killed early Monday morning after a crash involving a semi.

According to FHP, the man from Orlando was driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 27 approaching the intersection with RWS Ranch Road.

At that time, troopers said a 47-year-old man from Colorado driving a 2018 tractor-trailer was turning left from RWS Ranch Road onto U.S. 27.

Troopers said as the semi turned into the path of the Tundra the vehicles collided. The driver of the Tundra died at the scene. The driver of the semi did not have any injuries.

FHP said the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

ABC Action News reached out to FHP to see if troopers anticipate any charges related to this crash.