Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Orlando man killed in Haines City crash

Haines City fatail FHP.png
Florida Highway Patrol
Haines City fatail FHP.png
Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:18:52-04

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old man from Orlando was killed early Monday morning after a crash involving a semi.

According to FHP, the man from Orlando was driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 27 approaching the intersection with RWS Ranch Road.

At that time, troopers said a 47-year-old man from Colorado driving a 2018 tractor-trailer was turning left from RWS Ranch Road onto U.S. 27.

Troopers said as the semi turned into the path of the Tundra the vehicles collided. The driver of the Tundra died at the scene. The driver of the semi did not have any injuries.

FHP said the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

ABC Action News reached out to FHP to see if troopers anticipate any charges related to this crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!