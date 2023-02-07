Ongoing community effort to curb crime in neighborhood of Lakeland mass shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. — Since living on North Iowa Avenue, the past year, Miguel Joseph has noticed a spike in illegal activities.

“They be there every day; you can see for yourself. If you’re driving, you pass by, you see all of them sitting there... selling marijuana,” said Joseph.

He said Lakeland police officers are often seen in the area, but he does not think it’s making enough of a difference.

“The police get them, they still come back,” Joseph said.

North Iowa Avenue between Parker Street and Memorial Boulevard is where police officers said 11 people were shot during a drive-by shooting last week. It happened minutes after children got off their school bus.

The neighborhood is a part of midtown, where the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency has been working to revitalize the blighted area.

“Having vacant property or underutilized property can attract unwanted activity,” said Lakeland CRA manager Valerie Ferrell.

Ferrell told ABC Action News in 2020, the CRA started an affordable infill housing program to fight blight.

“We take these vacant lots that the city and CRA come into ownership, and we’re trying to put them back into productive use, so very quickly, we want to turn them around and make them accessible for affordable housing,” Ferrell said.

The CRA is also throwing around the idea of adding more cameras and lighting to thwart crime.

“In any urban setting if you don’t have a well-lit area, there’s generally a sense of not feeling safe. So lighting is certainly a tool that can be used,” Ferrell said.

The CRA said more residents need to be informed of the Neighborhood Association Coalition so they can get involved in improving their neighborhood and the quality of life.