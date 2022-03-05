Watch
One dead after accident at Polk County landfill

Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 05, 2022
POLK COUNTY, Fla — Officials said one man died Friday after an accident at the North Central Landfill.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to the North Central Landfill. The landfill was closed for the day and employees were shutting down.

The worker is identified as Aaron Henderson, 43, a traffic control contract employee at the Landfill.

“Last night’s incident was a tragic accident,” said Board Chair Martha Santiago. “Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”This is the first fatality in the history of the North Central Landfill.“The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long,” said County Manager Bill Beasley. “We have never experienced anything like this here.”

