Officer shoots man to stop him as he stabbed woman in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said an officer shot a man to stop him as he was stabbing a woman at a home Wednesday.

According to Winter Haven Police, officers went to the 2300 block of Royal Court SE in Winter Haven for a domestic disturbance call Wednesday. The caller said Nathan Armstrong, 35, was stabbing a woman at a home.

When officers got to the scene, they entered the home and found Armstrong continuing to stab the woman. Winter Haven Police said the officer told Amstrgon to drop the knife, but he continued to stab the victim.

Winter Haven Police said that's when the officer shot Armstrong in the leg and then put him in handcuffs. Officers then started performing first aid on both the woman and Armstrong. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our officer saved this victim's life," said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan. "Had our officer not taken the immediate action to stop Armstrong, the outcome for the victim could have been much worse."

The 10th Judicial Circuit Task Force, overseen by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, will handle the investigation into the shooting.