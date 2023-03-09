NTSB releases preliminary information on Winter Haven plane collision

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The NTSB released preliminary information on what led two planes to collide in Winter Haven earlier this week.

In a news conference, the NTSB said they reviewed video evidence and air traffic information for the plane collision in Winter Haven that left four people dead. One of the planes was not doing touch-and-go maneuvers but did one full-stop landing and two go-around maneuvers.

According to the NTSB, the Cherokee Piper 161 plane announced its location and intention to approach runway 29 in Winter Haven. The Piper J-3 Cub attempted to dive to the right immediately before the collision.

The NTSB said an emergency transmission came from Cherokee Piper 161, but no transmission came from J-3 Cub. The right wing of the Cherokee Piper came off during the collision, but it has yet to be recovered.

RELATED:



Officials said the J-3 Cub has been fully recovered, and the Cherokee Piper has been recovered except for part of the right wing.

The body of one of the four victims was located by first responders quickly after they arrived. The other three were found after a lengthy search by boat and by helicopter.

Multiple agencies, including Winter Haven Police, Winter Haven Fire, NTSB, FAA, and Polk County Fire Rescue, assisted in the search.

The NTSB said their goal is to find the probable cause and improve air safety. The organization will conduct interviews and complete the recovery in the following days.