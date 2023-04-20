Nonprofit reaches 100K spay, neuter surgeries helping end animal euthanasia in Polk

LAKELAND, Fla. — Last summer TLC PetSnipopened its new surgical center where veterinarians treat more than 300 patients each week.

The nonprofit clinic first opened its doors in 2013. It’s the only high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter clinic in Polk County and they have reached a huge milestone.

“We have now successfully spayed/neutered over 100,000 cats and dogs because the need is so great,” said Emily Lorenzano, Executive Director of TLC PetSnip.

The organization said Polk County is dealing with an overpopulation of stray cats.

“It’s estimated that for every one person, there are approximately five cats for that one person,” said Lisa Gray, director of surgical operations.

Gray told ABC Action News that cats are euthanized at a much higher rate than dogs at Polk County Animal Control. TLC PetSnip aims to end euthanasia through its affordable sterilization services.

“Polk County, unfortunately, holds the record for the highest number of pets euthanized annually in our state. So we have a huge need. Annually with the number of spay/neuters, we’re able to prevent unwanted births of thousands of animals,” Gray said.

The clinic’s trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) program offers a discounted surgery price of $30 for feral cats who are brought in using humane traps.

“They have their spay/neuter, their rabies vaccination, their annual FVRCP vaccination. A pain injection, and they get an ear tip that indicates they can go back outside; they've been vaccinated and trapped,” Lorenzano said.

So far this year, the organization has fixed 629 feral cats.