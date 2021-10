LAKELAND, Fla. — No injuries were reported after a semi-trailer overturned in Lakeland Monday afternoon.

Lakeland police said the overturned semi happened at the intersection of Florida Ave. and Memorial Blvd. Police said there were no injuries reported.

A partial lane block is set up on eastbound Memorial Blvd. and the right turn lane of Florida Ave. is blocked.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route while crews clean up debris. Police said clean-up could take a couple of hours.