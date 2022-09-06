New massive vacation rental home in Davenport costs up to $25K a night

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A unique vacation rental home in Davenport is drawing a lot of attention from tourists looking for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Fantasy Island Resort Orlando could be your home away from home.

“As you walk into the front door you get to be greeted by Oscar, by name or title," said President of Extreme Getaway Homes Emmanuel Mohammed.

Located just minutes away from Orlando's attractions, this luxury vacation home is an attraction all on its own.

“Unlike anything you have ever seen anywhere in the world,” Mohammed said.

WFTS

Fantasy Island Resort Orlando is not your average Airbnb. It has 20 rooms and 26 bathrooms. Each has a different movie theme and plays the soundtrack of the movie as you enter the room.

Some popular rooms are Titanic, Lion King, and Rocky. The massive home also features a basketball court, movie theater, lazy river and bowling alley.

It also comes with a massive price tag. The president of Extreme Getaway Homes said if you want to stay here, it will cost you a pretty penny.

WFTS

“Starting at about $3,995 a night to about $25,000 a night depending on the season,” Mohammed said.

Visit Central Florida said Davenport saw an increased interest in vacation rental homes since the pandemic.

“Whether they’re coming to LEGOLAND or going to Disney or any of these other places, we can provide them with a really good product that is world class,” said Chris Follenus with Visit Central Florida.

He said half of the inventory of rooms available in Polk County are vacation rental homes, making them an important segment of the local economy.

“This is a single vacation home of 20 bedrooms, so if you think of an average vacation rental of three bedrooms, just multiply it by about seven times to get the kind of impact that you get from this. From a taxation point of view and in terms of the people that it’s drawing,” Follenus said.