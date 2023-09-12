New Lakeland Esports center will expose students to multibillion-dollar industry

LAKELAND, Fla. — As esports becomes more mainstream, Lakeland leaders look to help kids secure a future in the multibillion-dollar industry.

“I'm not a gamer, but if I were 12 years old again, this is where my goal would be,” said City of Lakeland Superintendent of Recreation Mike Marotz.

Marotz said he came up with the idea to build an esports center when city leaders challenged the Parks and Recreation Department to create something innovative to attract kids into the Coleman-Bush building.

“It’s very exciting for us, it’s new for us also. Luckily, we have some people on staff and people in the city that are gamers,” Marotz said.

The MIDFLORIDA Esports Center will feature 20 console computers that can be used for gaming, leagues, and tournaments, as well as two flight simulators so students can learn how to fly planes.

Marotz said the $75,000 esports center, sponsored by MidFlorida Credit Union, is an opportunity to get kids involved in the multibillion-dollar competitive gaming industry early.

“There are six or seven county high schools that have esports programs. If we can get the kids in our grade schools to go to the high schools and the high schools to go to the colleges, our kids already have a step up,” said Marotz.

More than 200 colleges and universities nationwide participate in varsity esports programs, including Florida Southern College in Lakeland, where they offer scholarships.

“It’s nice that you can play video games all your life and not go outside when your parents tell you to and get a scholarship for playing games,” said Brandon Parramore, esports director at Florida Southern College.

Parramore will also be an advisor at the city’s new esports center. He said esports offers various career opportunities.

“Playing in esports, you get a lot of experience with the program and how things are run. So you can jump into a role like I do, which is directing. You can jump into an organizational role,” Parramore said.

The MIDFLORIDA Esports Center is slated to open around New Year's Day.