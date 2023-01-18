New Lake Wales homes must comply with water conservation rules

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales is in the middle of a development boom. Several new subdivisions could double the population of Lake Wales and also increase the demand for water.

The city has joined a statewide program called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install water-efficient appliances, in both residential and commercial construction. That means low-flow faucets, toilets, shower heads, dishwashers and washing machines.

“All of the communities in Polk County are trying to find ways to conserve water. This is another way Lake Wales feels is a good conservation tool,” said Sara Irvine, Lake Wales Special Projects Administrator.

The majority of the water conservation will happen in the yard. “The irrigation system has to be installed in ways that actually conserve water and doesn’t have any water loss when you turn it off because a standard irrigation system actually loses water even when you turn it off,” said Cindy Rodriguez, Senior Government Affaires Regional Manager for the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

While other local cities are part of the program, Lake Wales is the first in Polk County to require a third-party inspection to ensure buildings and yards are using a minimum amount of water.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District said a new home with two people living in it could save about 48,000 gallons of water a year. That is enough to fill two average-sized residential swimming pools.

“When you multiply that by 100 homes in a subdivision, it becomes very significant and helps us address the issue with limitations on the upper Florida Aquifer here in Polk County,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said residents could save more than $500 annually on utility bills.

The added cost for developers would be between $700 and $1,400, but builders are eligible for a rebate of up to $1,000.