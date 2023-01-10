Multiple subdivisions, Publix among plans as Haines City sees rapid growth

HAINES CITY, Fla. — As Haines City sees a population boom, more residential and commercial developments are underway.

Henry Lathbridge just moved into his newly built home in Haines City two months ago.

“I’m thinking about retiring, I want something I can count on,” said Lathbridge.

He said as he nears retirement, he was looking to lower his cost of living.

“I decided to check Haines City and home prices are much better here than Orlando,” said Lathbridge.

Lathbridge is one of over 8,600 people that have moved to Haines City in the last decade. That’s a big deal considering the entire population of the city was less than 11,000 people back in 1990, according to the US Census Bureau.

“Haines City is quickly becoming a place where people want to live, work, play and shop now,” said Merissa Green, Haines City communications and marketing manager.

A new Publix store that will anchor a shopping center will be built in east Haines City near a new subdivision. It will add 2,816 single-family homes and 438 townhomes to the area. Currently, there are 10 subdivisions under development. City leaders said affordable homes and location makes Haines City an ideal location for new residents.

“Home prices are very good here and we’re in close proximity to Interstate-4 where people can go eastbound to go see Mickey Mouse or they can go westbound to see Tampa Bay Bucs,” said Green.

Earlier this school year, Haines City High School reached maximum capacity and could not accept new students. Infrastructure to keep up with this population surge is now a top priority for the city.

“The school district is looking at another site within Haines City to construct a new high school to accommodate all the growth that we’re seeing in the city,” Green said.