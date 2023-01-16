New family business makes your stew fizzle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — We’ve all heard of a bath bomb, but what about a Broth Bomb?

It’s the same concept; only instead of making your tub bubble, you make your stew fizzle with healthy, tasty herbs and spices.

Founder Andrew Laurent is recovering from a stroke and raising a six-year-old daughter, so when it comes to dinner, he’s looking for a fast, affordable and healthy meal.

“I just started throwing everything in one pot, and just cooking it, and just experiencing with different spices, and figuring out what I could, and along the way, I came up with some great recipes,” said Laurent.

Combining the herbs and spices into one bomb was an innovative step, but his daughter Frances still wasn’t impressed.

That’s when Andrew added baking powder, and like magic, when you plop it in the stew, it starts to fizz.

“It’s just fun, like bring a kid to the kitchen, and then be like, ‘hey, watch what we are going to do,’ and they get excited about using it and cooking with it and if they are involved with that process they are excited to try it as well,” said Laurent. “It’s a great trick for like parents looking to cook more beans and greens for their family who might be picky.”

“When we straight up drop it in, it just fizzes when we drop it in,” said Frances.

However, Laurent learned from his friends you don’t have to be six to be tricked into eating your vegetables.

“My son just tried beans for the first time, he’s 20 years old and had never eaten a bean and he loved it,” said Jennifer Clinton.

Laurent realized he might have more than just a family recipe; he may have a family business.

“I ended up finding a restaurant we could go in and make them after hours in the restaurant,” said Laurent.

So far, he has developed 14 varieties of Broth Bomb, each one with names and mascots that appeal to all ages and taste buds.

“It’s almost like a little bit of a cookbook when you get a set of these,” said Laurent. “People will go and buy a pack of eight or 14 and it’s kind of like you bought a recipe book because you’ll have recipes for the next month or two.”

So far, they’ve sold over one million servings and counting.

