New apartment complex coming to downtown Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new housing development is starting to take shape right in downtown Winter Haven.

It's next to downtown's brewery, Grove Roots, and will have one and two-bedroom apartments.

"There aren't a lot of people living in downtown right now. But we think a lot of people want to," Bud Strang, CEO, 610, LLC said. "So, this is the first project of any size in decades, so we're really excited about it for the city."

610, LLC is working with DeVmar Development on the $27 million project. The groups just recently broke ground.

"Polk County is the maybe the second fastest-growing county in the country. Projects like this are, especially in a great downtown like Winter Haven, so walkable is a dearth of that product type here. People crave the demand, we see a lot more demand to come even far beyond this project," explains Mark DeMaria, CEO of DeVmar Development.

When complete, expect to find a modern, luxury apartment look. It's expected to be complete in December 2022.

