NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady's new restaurant and sports bar brings jobs to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Homecourt officially opened its doors in February and many are already calling it a slam dunk.

“The vibe is great. I’ve been super excited watching this restaurant getting ready to open for quite some time. It’s great to see Tracy back in the area and definitely, this is what Lakeland needs,” said Jamie Tokes.

Seven-time NBA All-Star and Auburndale native, Tracy McGrady invested $1 million in the restaurant and sports bar, located at Merchants Walk plaza in south Lakeland.

“As you know Tracy is from Polk County and even though he has been away his roots are still here, his family is still here,” said Hanson Li, Managing Partner.

Homecourt had been in the works for two years but was slowed down because of the pandemic. It will employ about 70 people.

The restaurant features several entertainment options, the entire family can enjoy.

“We have a large simulator where folks can play golf indoors. We also will have a bunch of Nintendo Switches that the young ones can burrow and check out while they’re at the restaurant,” said Li.

It’s not just about providing good food and fun to residents of Polk County but about giving back to his community at a time when it's needed the most.

“Not just bringing investments back to his hometown but also creating opportunities for the community. Opportunities for jobs, opportunities for families to get together and for him to really bring back all the stuff that he has gained right back to his hometown,” Li said.

