National Minority Health Month aims to reduce disparities

National Minority Health Month in April highlights the importance of improving the health and well-being of minority communities and reducing health disparities.

Health disparities are differences in health outcomes and their causes among groups of people. For example, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You might have two people dealing with the same thing, but one gets heard a little bit more than the other,” said Destiny U.

Destiny is a registered nurse who sees inequity in the healthcare system daily.

“I’ve been in situations where I may have to speak up for a person because what makes her situation different from the next? Her skin tone,” she said.

Health disparities are often caused by systemic barriers, implicit bias and unequal access to services, and create poorer health outcomes for many people from racial and ethnic minority groups.

“People might go on with their day-to-day life and not understand that there is an inequality or a gap in healthcare. By recognizing it, it brings it to the forefront,” said Dr. Martha Ford with WellMed at New Tampa.

To reduce disparities in maternal health outcomes, infant mortality, and chronic disease rates in Polk County, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County has partnered with the League of Women Voters for the Moms with Monitors initiative. The program provides free blood pressure monitors and education to pregnant and post-partum patients.

Doctors said reducing health disparities and providing preventive care and critical resources are essential to improving health outcomes.

“Treating everybody equally, fairly and openly. In the doctor’s office, this is a safe space to talk about your problems and you’re not being judged or criticized,” said Ford.

Experts said recognizing that health disparities exist the key to progress and equity.