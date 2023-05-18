1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on US 27 in Winter Haven; southbound lanes to be closed for several hours

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A portion of U.S. 27 is shut down in Winter Haven on Thursday morning after a fatal crash that could involve up to five vehicles.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a box truck and an SUV but could possibly involve three other vehicles as well. One person is dead and four others are injured, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 at Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Authorities said they're working to clear the crash but they expect to the area to be closed for several hours.

