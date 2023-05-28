Mulberry woman arrested for stalking and filing a false police report

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested Ashlyn Crews, 24, from Mulberry, for stalking and filing a false police report.

Crew works for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as a telecommunicator.

Cruz allegedly called detectives on May 26 to report a man she claimed was photographing her daughter while she was at a UPS location in Mulberry.

Crews told police she confronted the man and could access his phone but did not find any pictures of her daughter.

Crews told authorities that she saw several pictures of children on the man’s phone and photos of her daughter in the deleted file, along with explicit images of other children.

Crew contacted authorities again and said that when she initially reported the incident, she failed to mention the explicit photos because she did not have the chance, authorities say.

According to PCSO, Crew took a picture of the man’s residence and shared it on Facebook, along with details of the incident, including the names of the man and his wife and his job.

Authorities said that they do not believe the accused man did anything wrong at this point in the investigation.

Crews is currently in Polk County Jail, where she is being held without bond until her first appearance, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

Crews was arrested for grand theft, accessing an electronic device without permission, stalking/harassing, and two counts of filing a false police report.