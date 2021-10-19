Motorcyclist killed after crash with FHP cruiser, semi on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Lakeland was killed in a crash on I-4 Monday night that involved an FHP Trooper and a semi, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a press release, the trooper pulled his marked cruiser into the path of the motorcyclist on I-4 in Polk County around 7:30 p.m. As a result, FHP said the motorcyclist crashed into the front right side of the cruiser and was ejected from his bike. The motorcyclist then fell into the road and was hit by a semi, according to FHP.

FHP said the trooper was helping a construction crew install a lane closure to the interstate for repairs when he entered the inside lane and the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man from Lakeland has not been identified. Troopers said he died at the scene.

The 30-year-old trooper has also not been identified. ABC Action News asked FHP if the trooper could face discipline or a citation for the crash. FHP said the investigation is ongoing and added that traffic homicide investigations typically take three or more months to complete.

The semi driver was a 25-year-old man from South Carolina.