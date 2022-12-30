Mother, 2 children found dead in submerged vehicle in Lakeland

The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.

On Dec. 30, around 5:25 a.m., officers arrived at Lake Wire after receiving reports of a submerged car. Lakeland Fire Department and Dive Team were also dispatched to the location to assist in removing and searching the car.

Lakeland Police said as drivers began to remove the car, they noticed the front driver's side window was down and at least one adult was found inside.

Officials said after the car was pulled out of the lake, two children were also found inside the car. Through detectives' preliminary investigations, they do not believe this was a traffic crash. Detectives also said there were no apparent signs of trauma on any of the people in the car.

Detectives said they believe the people found in the car were a 35-year-old woman and her two sons, ages four and nine.

Lakeland Police said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is still unknown.