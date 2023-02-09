Mom of burglary suspect offers thanks, hugs to Haines City police officers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Standing together in the corner of a large conference room at the Haines City Police Department, five officers waited anxiously for a visitor Wednesday evening.

The wait was worth it.

Moments later, Barbara Washington walked through the door to offer the five officers a world of thanks.

“I just came here to thank you guys for saving my son’s life,” Washington said before offering the officers handshakes and hugs. “I really do appreciate it.”

In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, her son — 27-year-old Tyriek Washington — was in trouble in more ways than one.

The Haines City Police Department says Washington was shot while stealing jewelry from a home on N. 7th St.

According to Chief Greg Goreck, when the homeowner entered his home and flipped the light switch, he saw two burglars standing in his kitchen. Scared for his and his girlfriend's safety, the homeowner — a legal gun owner — fired five shots from a 9mm handgun at the suspect closest to him, Washington, who was hit four times.

Barbara Washington

When officers arrived at the home, they found neither of the suspects. Using a K9, they soon found one of them, Washington, under a pavilion at a nearby park.

“He had four bullet wounds. Two in the chest and two in his lower extremities — his legs," the chief said.

Five city officers — Officer Noel Feliciano, Officer Esmeralda Dominges, Officer Justin Vasquez and Sgt. Nick Dublino — raced to save Washington’s life.

A body camera video released by Haines City shows Dominges pulls a first aid kit from her squad car’s trunk and run into the park, where the other officers applied pressure to Washington’s wounds. They offered him words of comfort as they applied a tourniquet to his leg.

“I’ve got a baby on the way, man!” Washington, who was deeply in pain, told them.

“I’m not going to let you die,” an officer answered.

Washington was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. According to the police department, he has since been transported to the infirmary at the Polk County Jail.

Thankful for the officers’ actions, Barbara Washington requested the Monday meeting.

“I wish I could do something for you guys, but I thank you guys,” she told them before offering the officers hugs.

Afterward, the usually-stoic officers glowed with pride.

“This is a big positive for us,” said Officer Vasquez. “We obviously don’t do this for this. This has actually never happened. This is a first.”

“Kind of a good reminder of why we all kind of got into this job, to begin with,” added Cpl. Elam.

Washington hopes her son will embrace his second chance.

“In my eyes, I just want him to get himself together and hopefully, when he comes home, or when he comes home, that he goes to church and get himself together,” she said. “And if he needs help, I’ll go with him.”

Officers are still trying to identify a second suspect from the burglary.