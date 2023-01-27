Alleged burglar shot and injured by Haines City resident

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An alleged burglar was shot and injured by a Haines City resident early on Friday morning.

The owner of the house in the Oakland neighborhood, who lives there with his girlfriend, said that two people were standing in his kitchen at 1:45 a.m.

When the homeowner saw the robbers in front of him, he said he was scared for his safety and his girlfriend’s safety and fired five shots from a 9mm gun at the suspect closer to him. The homeowner had a concealed weapon license.

After shooting the suspect, police said the homeowner left his house to drive to the Haines City Police Department (HCPD). While on the way there the homeowner was stopped by the police as he was calling 911.

According to the police, an officer stayed with the homeowner while other patrol officers responded to the homeowner's residence.

HCPD stated that upon their arrival, no one was found at the residence, but the trail of the suspect was followed to Boomerang Park.

27-year-old Tyriek Tramaine Washington, of Haines City, was found underneath a pavilion with four bullet wounds.

Washington was flown to the Osceola Regional Medical Center, according to police. Washington is in critical but stable conditions.

According to authorities, Washington was charged with burglary of a residence, a second-degree felony and grand theft, a third-degree felony and has a previous arrest history.