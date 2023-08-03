Mom, 9-year-old son killed in Lakeland crash during heavy rain: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A mother and son were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lakeland during heavy rain, the sheriff's office said.

PCSO said deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived at Tom Costine Road in Lakeland around 4:30 p.m.

Emergency responders found Tera Kita, 43, and her 9-year-old son Brandon Arcadipane at the site of the crash. Both had already passed by the time officials arrived.

Investigators reported that Kita was driving north in a gold 2000 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, and when she got to the right-hand curve of the road, the rear wheels lost traction. The SUV then began to slide before exiting the road on the south shoulder, where it rolled upside down into a water-filled ditch.

PCSO added there was heavy rain in the area during the time of the crash, and the road was shut down for around four hours during the investigation.