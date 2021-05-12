Missing 16-year-old girl found safe by Lakeland police

UPDATE — Emma Lynn Carter, 16, has been safely and successfully recovered by the Lakeland Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Troopers said they are looking for Emma Lynn Carter, 16. She was reported missing during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 11 from a Lakeland home.

There is no clothing or vehicle description available at this time.

Anyone with the whereabouts of Carter is asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at (863) 834-6900 or Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 558-1800 or *FHP (*347).

