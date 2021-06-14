Meals on Wheels of Polk County in urgent need of volunteers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — For the past two years, retired engineer Remington Brown has been delivering hot meals to homebound people throughout Polk County.

“This route that I do is the same route every week, so I know the people, I feel like they’re my people and I like that. I like that,” said Brown.

He’s been able to form a special bond with one client in particular.

“She was actually the first person I delivered a meal to with my friend. So, she’s kind of got a special place for me,” Brown said.

Trina Smith is paralyzed from the waist down.

“We’re like really close friends and what not and it’s like he’ll come on the days that he comes, and he’ll talk with me,” said Smith.

She said if it were not for Meals on Wheels she wouldn’t have a cooked meal and equally important, a human connection.

"It makes me feel really good to know that there are some people out there that still care. And that will be able to take time out from whatever they’re doing to provide a meal for me and to be able to spend a little time with me in between delivering meals,” said Smith.

Meals on Wheels of Polk County delivers about 1,500 hot meals per day and is in urgent need of more volunteers like Brown.

If you want to help, just apply online.