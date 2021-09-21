Man who stole diapers, wipes from Winter Haven Walmart will not face charges, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — Winter Haven Police said in a Facebook post Thursday that the man caught on video stealing wipes and diapers from a local Walmart last week will not face charges.

The department said Walmart signed a waiver of prosecution, meaning no charges will be filed. When police initially posted about the theft, they said Walmart told them the company has a zero-tolerance policy and wanted the man to be arrested.

Police said they made contact with the man and told him he would not face charges.

"We delivered this news to the citizen. We also told him of numerous resources available to include the Police Department. We offered assistance and he declined assistance. Thank you to all of the caring citizens offering help," the department said on Facebook.

The original Facebook post by the department asking for help finding the man gained nationwide attention, with thousands of people offering to pay for the items taken.

Police said in the post it happened at the Walmart on 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. on September 15 around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the man was with two children when he attempted to purchase diapers and baby wipes at the self-checkout lanes.

They said when his card was declined several times, he walked out of the store without the items.

Police said he then came back without the children and tried to use a different card, which was also declined.

He ultimately decided to take the items without purchasing them.

The Facebook post had been shared hundreds of times with people asking to help the father who was desperate to buy diapers for his children.

Screenshot/Facebook

People from across the country even called Winter Haven Police and Walmart offering to pay for the items so the charges would be dropped.

For some resources on what to do if you have a baby and are in need of money, click here.

You can also check out the Central Florida Diaper Bank and the National Diaper Bank.