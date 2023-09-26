Man wanted for battering ex-girlfriend and Good Samaritan who tried to intervene: PCSO

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of battering his former girlfriend and then beating a man who tried to intervene.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said around 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, Jose Chaidez, 35, threatened the woman, 64, with a butcher knife at J and S Food Mart on East Hinson Avenue in Haines City. He then slapped her with the knife, struck her and pulled her hair.

A 43-year-old man saw Chaidez attacking the woman and attempted to stop him, but Chaidez allegedly struck the man in the head repeatedly while he was unconscious on the ground. Officials said Chaidez then "engaged with another man" and hit him before leaving the store.

Deputies and EMS did not arrive until after Chaidez was already gone. The second man, who wasn't seriously injured, left the store before being identified or interviewed.

The first man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition but is expected to recover. The woman's condition was unclear.

Chaidez is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and stalking (DV).

Deputies asked for the second man to come forward so they can hold Chaidez accountable for the battery.

“We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs. Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress is a menace and needs to be locked up,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Anyone with information on Chaidez should call PCSO at 863-298-6200. Those wanting to remain anonymous should contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-266-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS from their phone.

An extensive search was completed in an effort to locate the suspect; however, deputies were unable to locate Chaidez. Deputies are asking the public to help us locate and arrest Chaidez. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.